Heavy lake effect snow bands hit Erie late last night into early this morning. Up to a foot of heavyweight snow fell in parts of Erie county into northern Crawford counties. Lesser amounts fell Meadville and into Warren. Lake effect bands will continue to fall today, though additional amounts will be in the 1-3″ range, with locally higher amounts in the snow belts. More light snow is expected near the lake shore tomorrow afternoon.

Be careful moving and shoveling the snow today, as it has a lot of weight and will be hard to move. Road crews are clearing the streets, but they will remain slippery for your travels today. More weather details can be found at www.yourerie.com/weather or the YE2go app.