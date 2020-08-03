History of tropical storm naming and Isaias update

The ninth storm of hurricane season attained the name “ISAIAS” which briefly gained enough strength to be classified as a hurricane.

“ISAIAS” was downgraded to a tropical storm and will hug the eastern seaboard this week. There is a chance that it may strengthen again prior to making landfall in the Carolinas. Here is the latest track from the National Hurricane Center:

“ISAIAS” can be a difficult name to pronounce. The name is the Portuguese and Spanish version of “Isaiah.”

The history of naming tropical systems is centuries old. They can be named to reflect areas they impact. The earliest known instance of naming tropical systems dates back to World War II. Pilots began using women’s names, after their girlfriends or wives. This practice ceased in 1978. Official naming of tropical systems began in 1953. The United Nations have teams that report to the World Meteorological Organization. This is why the names can reflect the different areas that are impacted in the Atlantic and Pacific basins.

Names are recycled every six years with the names of the most devestating and costly storms retired. The names that have been retired over the last 20 years are Allison, Charley, Dean, Dennis, Erika, Fabian, Felix, Florence, Frances, Gustav, Harvey, Igor, Ike, Ingrid, Irene, Iris, Irma, Isabel, Isidore, Ivan, Jeanne, Joaquin, Juan, Katrina, Keith, Lili, Maria, Matthew, Michael, Michelle, Nate, Noel, Otto, Paloma, Rita, Sandy, Stan, Tomas and Wilma.