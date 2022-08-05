(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Hit and miss storms are continuing to move across the area.

Many places north of I-90 have missed the rain at this point (as well as some to the south.)

These “pulse storms” generally blow up from nothing in the warm and sticky air and go up and down in intensity as they move.

At their peak, they produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. At this point, there are no watches or warnings for severe weather.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

These “gullywashers” can and do produce minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.