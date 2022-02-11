(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Now that we are into February and have had constant cold temperatures the questions arises, how much ice coverage does Lake Erie currently have, and how safe is it to venture out onto the ice?

According to the U.S. National Ice Center, the shoreline of Lake Erie only has around 10% to 30% ice coverage, making it unsafe to be out on the ice close to shore.

Further from shore, the interior of Lake Erie is nearly fully covered in ice — around 90% — except for a pocket between Buffalo and Erie. That area is open water with no ice coverage at all.

Currently, the Lake Erie shoreline only has around 6-12 inches of ice thickness, while the interior of the lake has around 12-28 inches.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Tips from the U.S. Coast Guard for staying safe while outdoors in the winter:

Wear the proper clothing to prevent hypothermia

Choose bright colors to be easily seen by others

Carry proper safety equipment whistle or noise-making device, waterproof VHF-FM radio or Personal Locating Beacon ice awls or screwdrivers which can be used in self-rescue should an accident on ice occur.



The U.S. Coast Guard reminds the public that no ice is safe ice, and going out onto the ice may be dangerous as ice levels can change rapidly.