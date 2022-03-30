Warm front will set off some freezing mix of freezing rain/sleet/snow flakes this morning. It will begin between 6-7am in Erie to Meadville, and by mid morning in Warren. Expect some black ice to develop on the pavement as the precipitation starts, even though it will be on the light side. A crusty coating also possible. Best chance of ice will be outside Erie where temps will be a little cooler. Mix will transition back to rain in Erie by 9am, but not until midday eastern mountains near Warren. Take special care traveling this morning on the icy roads. Temperatures will rise rapidly this afternoon, though, as we get into spring with highs in Erie approaching 60 degrees on a strong south wind.

