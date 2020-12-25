It will be a white Christmas!

If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas, then you will get your wish this year! Christmas Eve Day started out very mild and damp. The airport registered 0.18″ of rain. Colder air continues to move over us through Christmas Eve. Temperatures will fall into the 20s. Roads become slippery, as rain from earlier glazes over. Watch untreated surfaces for some minor icing.

A strengthening low pressure glides north along a cold front. Any mixing changes to snow, as the low grows stronger and wraps colder temperatures around the back side of the storm. Could be a round of steadier snow by late evening and overnight. Widespread synoptic snow transitions to lake effect snow and snow showers/squalls by Christmas morning and continues through Christmas Day. Expect snow of varying intensity with areas of blowing and drifting snow through the day. Lake effect snow lingers into early Saturday before more of a SW evolves, which will shift lake snow North by Saturday afternoon. It will remain very cold on Saturday with some partial clearing for the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 20s.

Expect TOTAL snow accumulations by midday Saturday to range from 10-18 inches for much of Erie county. Localized higher amounts are possible in the most persistent lake snow. Expect 6-12 inches for sections of Warren county and northern Crawford county. Snow amounts will be a little lower South of Meadville in southern sections of Crawford county. These are snow TOTALS when taking into account every snowflake that falls by Saturday midday.