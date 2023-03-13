Low pressure system giving us some snow showers today into this evening. As the low passes, winds line up out of the NW for some traditional lake effect snow showers. Unlike last Friday, this time the main focus of snow will be in the inland snow belts of eastern Erie county into Chautauqua counties, where up to 8-10″ of snow possible. A few inches for Erie and Meadville. Temperatures will be on the cold side. Watch for slippery roads and wintery conditions when traveling tomorrow. More at www.yourerie.com/weather or the YE2go app.