Northwest flow will set up snow showers and embedded snow squalls beginning this evening and going through the night. Good instability will allow even Erie to get some accumulation, though the highest amounts will be in the traditional snow belts from the I-90 ridge into Meadville. Lesser amounts toward Warren. Gusty winds will hamper travel tonight into tomorrow morning. A foot of accumulation is possible in parts of the snow belts into early Tuesday. Erie could have about 3″ total. Time to get back into wintertime mode with slower travel time and watch for slippery roads. Latest updated can be found at www.yourerie.com.