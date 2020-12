The heavy snows from last night are slowing down, but some areas in the snow belts could still get 1-3″ through late morning.

Lake shore areas will get less than an inch, with some drizzle mixed in with the snow showers.

Roads may still be slippery for your morning commutes, so continue to take special care driving this morning.

Bundle up, too! Wind chills in the teens and 20s as winds gust to 35 mph at times.

Expect to see some sun this afternoon, with a modest warm up.