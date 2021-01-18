LAKE SNOW CONTINUES IN ERIE COUNTY THROUGH THE NIGHT

Areas of lake snow continue over Erie county through the overnight hours. The highest impacts will be over the northern portions of Erie county. Expect snow slick roads through the overnight with lake snow continues through sunrise on Tuesday. Lake snow eases a little bit through the day, before yet another round by Tuesday night.

Here are some of the snowfall reports from the weather spotters. Notice the heaviest snow is over northern Erie county then amounts lower as you head south. Expect northern Erie county to see the highest snowfall amounts through Tuesday.

Here is the latest snowfall forecast. This is a TOTAL snow map by Tuesday evening. This is what will likely be on the ground as far as a TOTAL. Keep in mind there will be more lake effect snow again Tuesday night into Wednesday. The map above does not take this into account. There will likely be additional fluffy accumulation into Wednesday.