Lake Snow Flying All Night Long

As expected, it was a white Christmas! More Lake Erie snow squalls are likely, especially over Erie county tonight through Saturday morning. We have already had reports in excess of a foot of snow and we expect to add more through the overnight hours. Additional snow accumulations overnight into Saturday will range between 8-16 inches over much of northern Erie county. There could be a few isolated higher amounts. Expect lower amounts as you make your way South of Erie county.

Winter Storm Warnings continue for Erie, Crawford, Chautauqua and Ashtabula counties. Roadways continue to be slick and snowy making for dangerous travel overnight. As the lake effect snow lifts north on Saturday, expect slight improvements on roadways by Saturday afternoon. There could be some residual slick spots, especially on side streets.

As for the rest of the Holiday Weekend, expect some partial clearing by Saturday afternoon, but it will remain very cold with highs in the 20s. Not as harsh on Sunday, with highs in the 30s, along with some breaks of sunshine, too.