Latest Drought Monitor: Abnormally dry over parts of NWPA

The latest drought report indicates abnormally dry conditions across sections of NWPA. Extreme southeastern Ashtabula county, much of Crawford county and Warren county have abnormally dry conditions. Far eastern Venango county and southern portions of Forest county are considered to be in a moderate drought. The updated drought monitor is released every Thursday.

So far this August, The Erie International Airport has registered 0.84″ of rainfall, which is ahead of schedule by 0.14″ for this point in August.

Abnormally dry conditions can have an impact on crop growth, lawns, gardens and the risk of fires is elevated. This is especially noticeable over portions of Ashtabula county, Crawford county and Warren county. Moderate drought conditions over far eastern Venango county and southern Forest county means that ground fires can quickly spread, and crops, lawns and gardens are stressed.

Your Weather Authority will continue to monitor drought conditions and update you each week.