Latest Drought Monitor: Some subtle changes

As of August 20, there have been some subtle changes to the latest drought report for parts of NWPA. Much of southern Venango county and southern Forest county are now in a moderate drought. Some locations in the moderate drought include Oil City and Tionesta.

Much of Crawford county and Warren county have abnormally dry conditions. Any rain has been very spotty and hit or miss over Northwestern Pennsylvania. The updated drought monitor is released every Thursday.

So far this August, The Erie International Airport has registered 1.06″ of rainfall, which is below average by 1.21″ for this point in August. We should normally have over two inches of rainfall by this point of the month.

Abnormally dry conditions can have an impact on crop growth, lawns, gardens and the risk of fires is elevated. This is especially noticeable over portions of Crawford county and Warren county. Moderate drought conditions over southern sections of Venango county and southern sections of Forest county means that ground fires can quickly spread, and crops, lawns and gardens are stressed.

Your Weather Authority will continue to monitor drought conditions and update you each week.