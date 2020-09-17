Latest fall foliage report for this weekend

Here is the latest foliage report for this weekend. Signs of some patchy color have already been reported locally.

Portions of far eastern Erie county, the route 89 corridor from North East to Wattsburg and Corry, extending into northeastern Crawford county, near Spartansburg and into much of Warren and Chautauqua county already reporting patchy yellow and orange leaves.

Much of the northern tier of Pennsylvania and the southern tier of NYS, and into the Poconos of northeastern Pennsylvania report about a 10% change, with vibrant yellow and oranges. Far southern areas the state, including sections of Greene, Fayette, Somerset, Bedford, Fulton and Franklin counties reporting 10-20% color change.

Elsewhere, the northern Great Lakes, Adirondacks, Catskills and New England are seeing a 20-40% color change, with red, yellow and orange popping through.

If you are planning to take a trip this weekend, remember to be safe and follow health and safety guidelines while you are exploring the fall foliage.

