(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Strong low pressure will approach the region today.

By the time it reaches the region Friday afternoon, temperatures should be warm enough for mainly rain (in Erie), and a mix of rain and snow inland, snow belts, and eastern mountains.

This mix will continue tonight, with mainly rain for Erie. Slushy inch possible in areas where the mix falls.

In the meantime, wind gusts over 45-50 mph possible late today into tonight. This continues the occasional strong wind gusts we have seen in the past month.

Light snow will continue Saturday morning, with a light accumulation possible.

More details at yourerie.com/weather or YE2go app.