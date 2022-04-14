The return of a severe weather training program will allow for more eyes on the sky.

Your Weather Authority Meteorologist Tom Atkins held a training session on Thursday, April 14 for those on how to spot severe weather and report it to the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

Traditionally, ham radio operators would report severe weather activity to the Cleveland weather office.

Since the Internet, the program has been open to the general public.

SKYWARN training first started in the early 2000s.