Jet 24/Fox 66 Meteorologist Tom Atkins and the Erie County Public Library will host a virtual extreme weather lecture Saturday via zoom.

Join meteorologist Tom Atkins as he talks about extreme weather that can hit the Erie County area and how to prepare for extreme weather events.

This virtual event will take place Saturday, March 27 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Click here to register for the event. A zoom link will be provided upon registration.