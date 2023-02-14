If you stepped outside on Tuesday, you noticed the sun was shining with an amazing 50-degree temperature. While this feels great, what does this mean for crops in the Erie region?

Farmers can expect their crops to come out and grow earlier than normal. It’s uncommon but not damaging.

The director of the Grape Research Station in North East said that production is ahead and will break bud earlier than normal, but due to other factors, there’s no telling if this will affect harvest later in the year.

“There’s a concern on our part that if they come up too early, they can be susceptible to cold weather and frost that might be a current spring,” said Mike Campbell, professor of biology and director at Grape Research Station.

As for Presque Isle, the weather can especially affect the vegetation in the park. The environmental education supervisor said this can be a complicated cycle.

“There are many birds and insects and other animals that depend on a certain plant during their lifecycle. So if things bloom too early, that could be harmful,” said Anne Desarro, environmental education supervisor, Presque Isle State Park.

Desarro also said this weather has caused ice dunes to disappear, which is unusual for this time of year.

According to the experts, a gradual change in weather is more sustainable, however, concerns start to arise when there’s a dramatic shift.

“If the temperature drops very quickly and very cold, they will be damage to the plants,” Campbell said. “Really high temperatures are probably not that dramatic. The only problem would be the timing of when the insects are going to come out and when the disease is going to show up. It’s just kind of getting more difficult for farmers to predict what’s going on.”

“If plants do start to sprout or bud out, it could really harm those plants if we have snow and ice again. That especially affects agriculture and the local farmers in our area,” said Desarro.

“Farming is a gamble and we’ll see where it goes, but I think most folks are finding this weather pretty okay for now,” added Campbell.

Both specialists recommend enjoying this weather for as long as it will stay. They hope it will be a little more consistent in the upcoming weeks.