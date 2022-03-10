Developing storm system will set off some showers late Friday. Showers will go to wet snow early Friday Evening in Erie, but not until closer to midnight toward Warren. Expect 3-5″ Erie, 2-4″ Meadville, and 1-3″ Warren for Friday night. Snow will continue Saturday through midday, then it goes to flurries. Total snow accumulations of 4-7″ from Friday evening to noon Saturday. Temperatures will plunge into the 20s Saturday, and into the teens Saturday night with some lake effect snow showers.

