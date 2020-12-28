Monday starts mild, but a much colder finish

Good Monday morning! It will start off relatively mild, but it will be windy. Expect morning wind chills between 20-25° and a gusty southwest wind between 15-30+ mph. Temperatures tumble by afternoon, falling into the 30s.

Expect passing rain showers through the day. As wind direction shifts to the WNW it will drag colder air over the area, with brief lake effect snow and snow showers overnight. Could be a fresh coating to 2-3 inches, especially in the snow belts by Tuesday morning.

Lake effect snow showers early Tuesday fizzle, with more breaks of sunshine for the afternoon, but it will remain cold with highs near 30, but some areas will stay in the upper 20s on Tuesday. Expect rebounding readings by midweek. Right now, it looks like a windy and rainy finish to the year, with well above average temperatures. Expect highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.