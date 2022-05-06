Erie, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It goes without saying that Friday was a murky day, with occasional light rain and periods of drizzle. While skies will remain stubborn on Saturday, expect wholesale changes by Mother’s Day!

24 Hour Rainfall Totals

High pressure builds south by the second half of the weekend. Expect quite a bit of sunshine to return, with highs in the low to mid 60s on Sunday!

Happy Mom’s Day

This is a look a recent rainfall for Erie. If the forecast is correct, expect rain free weather for the next 7 to 10 days! And there will be a good deal of sunshine and clear sky through next week.

Past 7Day Rainfall For Erie.

The temperature will continue to increase into next week. Expect highs in the upper 60s to near 70 Monday. By Tuesday through Thursday, the high temperatures will be well into the 70s, and possibly the 80s.