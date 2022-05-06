We have had our share of wet weather over the past few days, and it looks like we will be seeing more rain today and tomorrow, along with a lot of clouds. High pressure ridge, though, will be building into the region for Mother’s Day. It will bring more sunshine and a little milder air for the region. Still on the cool side, but mom will appreciate the help from the “ultimate” mom, Mother Nature! Nice warm up into next week as the high gets better established in our area. Complete weather details at www.yourerie.com/weather