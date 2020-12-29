Much colder to start Tuesday

Good Tuesday morning! BRRR!!! It is much colder as you step out on Tuesday morning. Temperatures range from the mid-to-upper 20s to near 30. It feels like 0° to 10° to begin Tuesday, as it remains breezy…but wind speeds gradually diminish for the afternoon.

Still dealing with some minor lake effect snow showers and flurries. Watch for some slick spots on sidewalks, parking lots and untreated surfaces. Lake flurries fizzle and the sky will try to clear by the afternoon, but it will remain cold through the day, with highs in the 20s to near 30.

Temperatures rebound on Wednesday, expect highs in the mid-to-upper 40s, along with a notable SW wind. Some rain showers are possible by late Wednesday, too. As for New Year’s Eve, it could be a little slick early in the day, with a brief period of snow and sleet. By New Year’s Day, it looks wet, breezy and milder, as highs surge well into the 40s.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.