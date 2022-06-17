(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — PennDOT announced on June 17 that several roads in Warren and Forest Counties remain closed or limited due to trees and utilities that were downed by the storms that hit the Tidioute area.

Below are the roadways that are closed or restricted:

Forest County:

Blue Jay Road (Route 1003) – Restricted

Watson Farm Road (Route 1005) – Closed

Route 666 from Lynch Road to Minister Road – Closed

Minister Road (Route 1001) – Closed

Warren County:

Minister Road (Route 2001) – Closed

Route 62 from Bimber Road (Route 3018) to the Forest County line- Restricted

Route 337- Restricted

Elm Street/Tidioute Creek Road (Route 3009) – Restricted

Tidioute Enterprise Road (Route 3002) – Restricted

Mickle Hill Road (Route 3001) – Restricted

McQuire Street/Morrison Hill Road (Route 4013) – Restricted

Brown Hill Road (Route 4013) – Restricted

According to a news release, PennDOT is working with area utility and tree removal companies in order to clear roadways as quickly and safely as possible. However, some roads are expected to remain closed to through traffic or restricted through the weekend.

PennDOT is reminding motorists to drive with caution and obey road closure signs for the safety of themselves and others.