TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression Three, which formed midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles Monday, has strengthened to become Tropical Storm Bret according to a 5 p.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center.

Bret, the second named storm of the season, currently has maximum sustained wind speeds near 40 mph and is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday night. It is currently moving west across the Atlantic.

Spaghetti models show a wide variety of potential tracks for Bret, however, NHC predicts the tropical storm could pose a hurricane threat to the Lesser Antilles by Thursday and the Dominican Republic and Haiti by the weekend.

There is a possibility the storm could turn north or continue west into the Caribbean and threaten the Dominican Republic, Haiti and other islands.

(WFLA)

“As it continues to get better organized, the models will get a better handle on the system. However, right now, it is too early to say whether it will move into the Caribbean or re-curve out to sea, but there is plenty of time to watch it,” WFLA Meteorologist Amanda Holly said.

She added the storm is feeding off the “extremely warm waters” in the Atlantic. “We’re talking record warm water temperatures for this time of year, and that’s why we’re seeing this type of development right now — a couple different factors, but that’s one of them.”

A second wave is being monitored off the coast of Africa and has a 30% chance of formation in the next 48 hours, and a 40% chance of development in the next seven days.