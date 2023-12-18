(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The winter snowfall continues to fall in northwest Pennsylvania on Monday, but how much are we expected to get?

According to JET 24/FOX 66 Meteorologist Tom Atkins, the Winter Storm Warnings are in pink (south of I-90) and Winter Weather Advisories are in purple for expected smaller snowfall amounts (The lakeshore and Erie Warren, McKean, Mercer, Forest and Venango counties).

Expected Snowfall Accumulation

Snowfall amounts will continue Monday night on the next map with an additional 1-3 inches possible on Tuesday before it quickly winds down.

Lake Huron Connection?

The fly in the ointment is this map below depicting a Lake Huron connection after midnight on Tuesday. If that happens, snowfall accumulations in the dark blue regions could be a little higher than expected.

But that’s not a certainty, so we’ll wait and see. What is likely is another warmup starting on Wednesday with more sunshine and dry weather rolling in.

And if you’re looking for a white Christmas this time around, temperatures could be hitting up to 50 degrees on Christmas Day.

Stay tuned to the latest forecast and updates at Your Weather Authority.