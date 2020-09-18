Patchy frost for some this weekend. Cover your plants!

Most of northwest Pennsylvania has escaped any frost so far but that could change this weekend. It will feel more like mid or late October, as strong Canadian high pressure builds over northwestern Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Chautauqua, Warren, Forest, Venango, and Mercer counties for Friday night into Saturday morning. Elsewhere, a freeze watch has been issued for Mckean county and a freeze warning for portions of the southern tier of NYS, including Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Wind speeds ease through the overnight hours, as cool Canadian high pressure settles over the Great Lakes. Expect low temperatures over the weekend to dip well into the 30s, especially away from the lake shore. Those who live near or on the Lake Erie shoreline, or in the city of Erie will be protected from any frost. Interior sections of Erie county (South of I-90), normally colder spots of Crawford, Warren and Chautauqua counties will have patchy, if not widespread frost Friday night, Saturday night, and even Sunday night. Bring any tender plants or flowers inside or cover them up.

Erie proper will not dip into the 30s over the weekend but many areas to the south and east will see temperatures fall to these chilly levels. Typically in Erie, the temperatures does not fall to 32° until November 1st.

Here are the record low temperatures at Erie International for Saturday morning and Sunday morning. We may not fall this low but it could be close, stay tuned!

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.