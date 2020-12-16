PennDOT announces vehicle restrictions on certain roadways ahead of winter storm

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) announced today restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways around the state ahead of the anticipated winter storm.

Vehicle restrictions are at Level 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan on the following roadways:

All northbound and southbound miles of Route 33;

Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 78;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 83;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 84;

Interstate 95 from the Delaware border to the New Jersey border;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 283;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 380;

Interstate 476 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 676;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 295;

All eastbound and westbound miles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike from the Breezewood interchange to the New Jersey border; and

Under Level 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

PennDOT anticipates that beginning around 3:30 p.m., vehicle restrictions will move to Level 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan on the following roadways:

All northbound and southbound miles of Route 33;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 78;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 83;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 84;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 283;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 380;

Interstate 476 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95; and

All eastbound and westbound miles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike from the Breezewood interchange to the Fort Washington Interchange.

On roadways with Level 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.

Also, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.



Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place. Commercial vehicles not affected by the bans must move to the right lane.

Visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter or www.PennDOT.gov/safety for winter driving safety tips.