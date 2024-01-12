Strong low pressure system will set off another round of gusty winds beginning early evening, and that will continue into tomorrow. Wind gusts will hit 50-60 mph, which could very well cause more power outages and outside damages. PennDot has issued restrictions on I-90 and I-86 after 4pm in response to the anticipated strong winds. You can find more on those restrictions here: https://www.yourerie.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=1616467&action=edit. In addition, falling temps will cause some rain to change to wet snow later tonight and tomorrow, which will cause some slippery roads. Be prepared for some rough winds and weather this weekend.