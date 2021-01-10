Seasonably Chilly To Start The New Week

We’re looking at a seasonably chilly start to Monday, with most in the 20s to near 30. Wind speeds remain fairly light through Monday morning. Wind chills won’t be as much of an issue waking up Monday.

Highs by Monday afternoon will likely reach the upper 30s. It may start out with extra clouds and maybe even a passing flurry early. The sky brightens heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds begin to increase yet again Monday night. Another passing flurry is possible Monday night and Tuesday. Otherwise, it will remain pretty quiet and tranquil through the 1st half of the week. Temperatures will be above average by midweek. Expect highs in the lower half of the 40s! If you are curious, we are just about at our coldest average high, which is in the lower half of the 30s. Our average highs will begin to increase, as we look ahead.