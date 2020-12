Frontal system will spread a little mix of rain and snow late this afternoon.

No real problems expected for the evening rush hour. Steady wet snow will develop later this evening and continue until just before daybreak before tapering off.

Less than an inch overnight for Erie. Inland snow belts and areas east to Warren, though, expecting 1-3″.

So, get ready to get into wintertime mode when you get up tomorrow morning away from the lake shore.