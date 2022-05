Warm front approaching the region will spread some showers this afternoon. Trailing cold front will set off some storms this evening. The best forcing for severe appears to be south of I-80, but enough instability to allow for some potential strong or severe storms. Best chances from early evening into midnight. As the front slides south, cooler temps and some showers continue tomorrow. All the latest weather details, along with any watches and warnings, can be found at www.yourerie.com/weather.