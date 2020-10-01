Start of October brings a chill

October has arrived! All the great Fall activities including apple picking, pumpkin picking, hoodies, hot chocolate, pumpkin flavored everything and Halloween make a return. In addition, some chillier air can make a return as well and it will just in time for the new month! Could it be cold enough for some of the first flakes to fly? Probably not just yet.

The jet stream, which is the main driver of the overall weather pattern will plunge south over the Great Lakes. As we begin the 1st weekend of October, expect chilly air to filter south from Canada. This batch of cool air ignites the lake effect machine, but most will only see rain showers. There may be some ice pellets and/or graupel in the most intense lake effect bands if they can form, but most will just have rain showers. There will also be a risk for some waterspouts over Lake Erie, too.

If you are not a fan of the cool Fall weather, there is some good news. Some of the long range computer models are pointing towards mild air returning towards the middle third of this month. Temperatures will be somewhat milder heading into next week as low to mid 60s return, and maybe even upper 60s to near 70!