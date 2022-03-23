WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Most of central Ohio and areas west have a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

A warm front will slide into the region Wed. afternoon. While the air is not totally unstable, some sun is breaking out in Ohio, and the warm front will cause some twisting that could lead to a few funnel clouds.

A cold front will pass through NWPA tonight. Some storms with this front may cause some gusty winds, though not expected to be severe.

We will keep watch, though, and update you if things change.