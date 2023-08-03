(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Smokey skies in the region again Thursday. There is a noticeable increase in surface haze, and this has led to lower air quality numbers for the Erie region.

The current air quality index is in the low 90s, just under the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals” threshold of 100. View the AQI in real-time below:

We expect that threshold to be broken Thursday afternoon. You may even be able to get a faint smell of smoke in the air as well.

WJET/WFXP Smoke Forecast Image

If it breaks that threshold, people with cardiac, respiratory, and diabetic issues should refrain from strenuous activity this afternoon. If it’s serious, consider staying indoors.

If you are in general good health, you can continue normal activity. If you do strenuous activity, slow down if you get wheezing, shortness of breath, burning eyes or a persistent cough.

Expect the air quality numbers to stay elevated in the 100-150 range at least through the night.