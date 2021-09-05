Updated: Labor Day Outlook

Erie, PA (WJET/WFXP) – Overall the Labor Day weekend has not been too bad. Saturday was great, but there were a few showers around Sunday morning. Much of the afternoon was nice and dry, with more sunshine! It looks like a repeat performance heading into Labor Day.

Labor Day Outlook

Yet another fast moving disturbance comes through during the pre-dawn hours and into Monday morning. A cold front passes through with a few showers maybe a storm in the morning. By the afternoon, much drier air, with more sunshine returns. It will turn windy at times, too.

If you have boating plans, the afternoon will be much better, however it will remain breezy. There is a chance for a few waterspouts early Monday morning. There is a small craft advisory through the afternoon. Here is a look at the Lake Erie forecast on Monday.

Lake Forecast

If your plans take you to the beach, there is a high risk of rip currents through Monday for the beaches of Erie county.

Rip Current Risk

If you have Labor Day plans, don’t forget to stay updated with the latest forecast by clicking here.