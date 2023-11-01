Thank you to Ray, Annalee, Joe, Bill and Sydney (and the rest who have sent photos) for the different views of the Halloween night snowfall. Everything from foliage to wildlife to the weight of the snow which led to power outages.

Amounts ranged from 1.5″ to 6″ with a few isolated spots on either side of that range. Thankfully snowflakes will be winding down overnight, and a period of drier weather starts tomorrow with a slow, but steady warm-up.

You can see our full forecast on the weather section of our website.

A montage of some exciting photos from the overnight snow: