Wake Up Weather: Clouds to start your Thursday

Good Thursday morning! Nothing worse than a few leftover flurries heading out today. Some of you wake up to a fresh coating to an inch of snow, from a weak cold front that moved through while you were sleeping.

Temperatures will start out in the 30s and will not move much through the day. Clouds will be pretty annoying through a good chunk of the day with only some peeks of sunshine possible heading into the late afternoon. The sky clears by midnight and the temperature will drop into the upper 20s, as we begin 2021.

Friday will start off under a partly sunny sky early. Clouds will increase, as yet another system heads our way by afternoon. A brief period of icy weather is possible, but as temperatures rise into the mid 40s, expect wintry mix to change to rain showers by late afternoon.

Have a happy New Year!