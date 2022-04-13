Warm temperatures today as a warm front moves north. Temperatures will get well into the 70s. Only isolated showers or a storm through early afternoon, with better chances of scattered storms later in the day. Keep an eye to our regional radar at www.yourerie.com/weather to see if any rain is close to you for your outdoor plans. Speaking of plans, if you have any for Easter, it’s looking much cooler. No major precipitation, but some flakes are possible Easter morning. Bundle up the kids if they go hunting for Easter eggs!