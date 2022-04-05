A lake breeze will kick sometime this afternoon in the Erie region. The “gray picture” in this article is an actual camera shot from downtown Cleveland with thick fog from the lake breeze that already kicked in there (Note the building outline on the lower left side of the picture). May not get that thick in Erie. We may not get any fog at all, but watch for quickly developing fog as the lake breeze kicks in. Fog should lift this evening as winds go back to the south. Keep a close eye on our weather cameras at www.yourerie.com/weather to get a first hand look at any fog in the region.