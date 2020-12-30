Wednesday Morning Weather: Windy

Once again, starting out with temperatures in the 20s and 30s with wind chills readings between 10° to 20°.

It will remain windy but turning milder through the day, with highs eventually reaching well into the 40s, as a gusty southwesterly wind continues. Nothing worse than a brief passing shower around midday, then rain becomes widespread through the afternoon. Still windy into the evening with rain ending as some wet snow showers. Could be a fresh coating to 1-2 inches.

Leftover snow showers or flurries early Thursday morning taper. It will remain mostly cloudy for much of Thursday and it will be colder, with highs in the mid 30s. Could be some partial clearing by late Thursday and for New Year’s Eve. By New Year’s Day, expect another round of wet weather. There could be a brief period of sleet or freezing rain before changing to regular rain showers by Friday afternoon.

