‘White Christmas’ will be just a dream this year.

Erie, PA (WJET) – The weather has been simply too warm to keep any snow around for any length of time so far this year. Erie has only recorded 5.9 inches as of December 22nd.

Erie, PA seasonal snowfall.

The chance of seeing a white Christmas this year is very low. Mild air will return through Christmas Eve on Friday and through Christmas day. There will likely be rain showers around on Christmas day, too. If you look back at last year, it was a much different story when over a foot of snow was recorded. Here’s a look at the past five years for Erie on Christmas day.

Last 5 Years on Christmas Day in Erie.

There is one more opportunity for some light snow late Thursday into the evening hours, as some mild air moves into the region. Any snow that does stick will quickly melt as temperatures rise into Friday and through Christmas day. The high temperature is expected to reach the upper 40s on Friday and low 50s on Saturday. Unfortunately, all of this adds up to a ‘Green Christmas’ for Erie.

Thursday Planner

