Widespread flooding possible Thursday/Thursday Night

Approaching storm system will boost our highs into the 50s today into tomorrow. This will allow for plenty of snow melt. As the storm approaches, rain will develop late tonight, then become heavy at times tomorrow, as noted on the dark green areas of the map. The combination of the snow melt and the rainfall (up to an inch possible) will cause widespread flooding in low lying areas and along streams/creeks/rivers. Even though temperatures will fall Thursday night into Friday, the flooding may persist for a few days until the waters recede.

Some icy conditions Thursday night as the front passes, with a light accumulation of snow for Friday morning as temps plummet into the low 20s.

