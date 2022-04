(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Snow showers will be falling Wednesday, mainly this morning, for most of the region.

Pavement is too warm for much accumulation, but a coating to locally of 1″ is expected on the grassy areas. Higher range in the snow belts. Snow will diminish in intensity this afternoon. Expect a slow but steady warm up tomorrow into the weekend.

