Winter storm continues across the region

This morning was like waking up into a winter wonderland with snow covering the tree branches, cars, and oh yes… the streets.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the lake shore, which includes the City of Erie. There is also a winter storm warning for areas south of I-90. Both are in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The inland areas aren’t expected to see more than a few inches of accumulation. But the snow belt, those areas south of I-90 could see upwards of a foot of snow.

As always, give yourself a little extra time when driving, and always give other drivers plenty of room on the road.

How much longer can we expect this first blast of winter to last? Let’s head to the weather center with Tom DiVecchio.