Winter storm expected to hit a large portion of the country this weekend; watch the forecast for our area

That knock you hear on your weather door is old man winter saying “I’m back.”

From the Midwest to the southeast, there will be a real concern for ice. Then, up the East Coast into the Northeast, we will start to see the snow machine kick in Sunday night into Monday.

Right now in Des Moines, Iowa, they are 8″ below average in snow, and they’re going to make it up all in one shot with this storm.

Now the storm won’t just be in Iowa. It’s also expected to then slide south through Missouri into the deep south where they don’t have a lot of equipment to clear snow.

Northeast Georgia has a Winter Storm Watch issued for Saturday night through Sunday morning; 2 to 5 inches of snow are expected just to the northeast of Atlanta, with a quarter inch of ice expected to make driving very difficult.

By Sunday, the storm will move up the coast. By Monday morning, the heaviest snow will have fallen inland, with rain from New York up through coastal Connecticut into Boston where it will feel like 18 below.

Here in Erie we will be affected by this storm. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Jamestown, Warren, Franklin and Mercer.

Erie, Crawford, and northeast Ohio are expected to issue a Winter Storm Watch by later Friday or Saturday.

