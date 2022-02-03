Winter Storm: Speed limit reduced on interstates throughout Pa.

Vehicle and speed limit restrictions are in place for Interstates across Pennsylvania as the winter storm continues to bring heavy snowfall to the region.

Due to the severity of the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has placed vehicle restrictions and a temporarily speed reduction on interstates.

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction is in place for the entire length of Interstate 90 (Ohio state line to the New York state line) and Interstate 86 (New York line to I-90 interchange).

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

The speed limit is reduced to 45 mph on the entire length of I-86 and I-90, along with the following highways:

Interstate 79 from the Interstate 80 interchange in Mercer County to Exit 105 (Route 108, Slippery Rock) in Butler County; and

Interstate 376 from the Interstate 80 interchange in Mercer County to Exit 13A (Route 224, Poland) in Lawrence County.

On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by vehicle restrictions must move to the right lane.

PennDOT asks drivers to keep clear of plow trucks and not to pass plows while they are spreading winter materials.

Keeping an emergency kit in your car is also a good idea in the winter.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. Stay alert with the latest road conditions/detours at 511pa.com.