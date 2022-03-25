Some showers for today as a trough moves through. Expect mainly showers in the evening before a cold front passes late tonight. This front will cool the air enough to set off some wet snow toward daybreak Saturday. Wet snow showers will fall tomorrow morning. With temperatures still close to freezing, most areas will receive less than an inch, though up to 2″ possible in the snow belts before it goes to a mix tomorrow afternoon. Most of the snow will fall tomorrow night, particularly from midnight to mid morning Sunday. Cold NW winds will set up January-like snow bands. With winds off the 38 degree lake water, snow amounts in Erie not expected to be large. However, 3-5″ possible in the snow belts from Edinboro to western Warren and Chautauqua counties. More lake effect Sunday will drop another 1-3″ in those same belts, giving storm totals in excess of 6″ in the belts. Erie expected to get up to 2″ total. 1-3″ Meadville and an inch or two in Warren. Expect temperatures to rebound into the 50s by next Tuesday.

