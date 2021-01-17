WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Erie County through Monday

Lake effect snow will become a little better organized through the overnight hours. Roadways will likely become slippery, as temperatures fall to near or below freezing.

In terms of accumulation, expect 2-4″ by Monday morning near Erie to points south to Edinboro. Expect 1-3″ elsewhere.

Lake effect snow slowly tapers to flurries by early Monday afternoon. Could be another 1-3″ near Erie Monday morning before gradually tapering to flurries. However, new lake effect snow likely develops again Monday night into Tuesday, with additional accumulations likely. Could be some embedded snow squalls through Monday night.

TOTAL snowfall by Monday night will range between 4 to 7 inches over much of Erie county. Localized higher amounts are likely heading into parts of Chautauqua county. 4-7″ appears likely over extreme northern Crawford county. Expect 2-5″ Near Meadville and over much of Warren county.

Again this is through Monday night. There will be additional lake effect snow developing late Monday night through Tuesday.

