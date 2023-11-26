Winter Weather Alerts were issued for the area, and are in effect later this week.

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING (Turquoise):

Heavy lake effect snow bands are expected for Erie and Chautauqua Counties from 4 AM Monday to 7 AM EST Wednesday. Total snow accumulations could go up to 10 inches or higher, with the heaviest snow Monday night and Tuesday due to WNW winds and lower temps. Lake Erie is relatively warm at this time, so the higher totals are away from the lake and in the higher elevations.

If you must travel Monday and Tuesday, beware of low visibility due to blowing snow, as wind gusts up to 35 MPH are expected. Wear a heavy coat, hat, and gloves, and keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in an emergency.